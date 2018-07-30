Bolton sign ex-Liverpool defender Jack Hobbs on one-year deal

Jack Hobbs has joined Bolton after being released by Nottingham Forest

Bolton have signed former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest defender Jack Hobbs on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old impressed during a trial period at the club and has penned a one-year contract.

"I'm delighted to get the deal over the line," Hobbs told the Bolton Wanderers website.

"Obviously I've been up here with the team training for a few weeks now and to have agreed a year-long contract is fantastic. I just can't wait to get started now."

Hobbs, who is a former England youth international, began his career with Lincoln before joining Liverpool in 2005 and made his Premier League debut against Bolton.

He made five appearances in four years at Anfield, spending time on loan at Scunthorpe and Leicester City, who he helped gain promotion from League One in 2009 before signing a permanent deal.

He's been with us through pre-season and has not only shown what a good player he is, but also what a good character he has. Phil Parkinson

Hobbs moved to Hull City in 2011 following a successful loan spell, making 78 appearances and scoring once.

Another loan spell followed, this time with Nottingham Forest, which again led to a permanent move. Hobbs spent five years at the City Ground, making 86 appearances.

"I'm really pleased that we have signed Jack," said Bolton boss Phil Parkinson added.

