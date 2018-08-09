Liam Moore confirms Reading stay after failed Brighton move

Liam Moore was in action for Reading during pre-season but did not feature against Derby on Friday

Reading defender Liam Moore has confirmed he will stay at the club despite his transfer request and a failed move to Brighton.

The Sky Bet Championship club rejected three bids from the Seagulls this summer, the third valued at around £8m, which resulted in the player asking to leave in July.

In a statement released on Twitter, Moore confirmed he would be staying at Reading for the 2018-19 campaign, but defended his actions in handing in a transfer request.

"After a few weeks of uncertainty about my future I can finally speak out and confirm I'm staying at Reading Football Club," he said.

"In the past I have always made it clear that my ambition was to return to the Premier League. When a substantial fair offer was rejected I privately requested to leave the club and take the opportunity to play at the highest level.

3:39 Reading 1-2 Derby Reading 1-2 Derby

"I would like to stress I believe I have been professional throughout and was interested in taking a forward move. Naturally the same as everybody wants to do in their jobs.

"Having spoken to (Reading owners) Mr and Ms Dai, their passion and love for this club is incredible. Mr Dai told me it's honestly not about the money and he wouldn't let me leave the club for any price.

"They both are very ambitious themselves and want me to be a part of the club's future. I respect their stance on the situation and believe the club is in good shape with these owners that care about the club.

"From my point of view there was no disrespect intended towards the club with the transfer request and I would like to thank the lads and especially the manager for how they have been throughout this process.

"I now look forward to the challenge ahead of earning a spot back in the team and competing this season. I can assure all fans I will continue giving it my all for the club both on and off the pitch and hope we can be successful together."

Reading were defeated in their opening game of the new Championship season on Friday, as they lost 2-1 at home to Frank Lampard's Derby.