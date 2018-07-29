Moussa Sissoko knee injury is 'minor', says Mauricio Pochettino

Moussa Sissoko limped off with a knee injury in Los Angeles against Barcelona

Mauricio Pochettino played down concerns after Moussa Sissoko limped out of Tottenham's penalty shootout defeat to Barcelona in Los Angeles.

Son Heung-min and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou scored as Spurs battled back from 2-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2 before they were beaten 5-3 on spot-kicks, with Anthony Georgiou missing from 12 yards.

On top of Sissoko's knee issue, fellow midfielder Victor Wanyama suffered a knee injury of his own in training, while youngsters Tashan Oakley-Booth and Kazaiah Sterling as well as Argentina midfielder Erik Lamela are also carrying knocks.

On Sissoko, Pochettino told Spurs TV: "Yes, I think it's minor. Maybe he was a little bit tired, but I think it's not a big issue.

"We will wait until tomorrow or the next few days to see what happened."

He also confirmed the injuries in the rest of the squad are not major, but that the issues ruled them out of the clash with the Spanish champions.

He said: "Erik (Lamela) was, after the game against Roma, a minor muscle injury, that's why he's here with us and we hope he can play against AC Milan (on Tuesday).

"Victor (Wanyama) has gone back with Tashan (Oakley-Boothe) to London to see the doctor. I think it was the same problem as last season in his knee. We will assess him in the next few days and see what happens."

