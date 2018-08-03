Luke Amos set for contract talks at Tottenham

Luke Amos is set to hold contract talks with Tottenham

Tottenham are set for talks with Luke Amos over a new contract, Sky Sports News understands.

The youngster impressed on the club's pre-season tour of the USA, starting all three games against Barcelona, Roma and Milan

Initial discussions are understood to have been pencilled in for when the central midfielder and the squad return to England.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino also admitted Amos has the chance to start the first game of the season against Newcastle, with ongoing injuries to midfielders Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko, and Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier yet to return to training following the World Cup.

The 21-year-old said he hopes to emulate the success of Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

"I like to watch a lot of midfielders," Amos said. "As a child, I liked Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta, but now when I see how amazing Kante's been, I love to watch Kante and see all the plaudits he's getting.

"In the past, players [like him] didn't get that, so to see all the praise he's getting is really good. I love his all-round game - his energy, running, tackling, passing. He's taken the defensive midfield or box-to-box midfield role to a new level with his energy. If I can be anything like that, then I'll be a good player.

"I'm more a box-to-box, defensive-minded. I'm not a No.10. I'm not a tricky winger. I focus on running, passing, getting on the ball, making things happen, stopping things. They're things Kante does as well."

Amos - a product of the Spurs academy - signed a new deal until 2019 earlier this year before joining Stevenage on loan.

Tottenham have been searching for a long-term replacement for Dembele, whose contract runs out next summer, and will listen to offers for him before the transfer deadline on August 9 along with Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose.