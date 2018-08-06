World Cup winner Hugo Lloris returns for Tottenham training

Hugo Lloris is back training with Spurs 22 days after lifting the World Cup with France

Tottenham's World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has returned for pre-season training less than a week before the Premier League campaign gets underway.

The France skipper was back at the training ground on Monday, three weeks after lifting the trophy in Russia.

The club marked the occasion by posting a video of Lloris arriving at the complex with a message: "Welcome back, World Cup winner!"

The England contingent of Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Danny Rose, along with Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele, were also due back.

All nine players were given three weeks off after being involved in the final weekend of the World Cup but they now have just five days to prove their fitness ahead of Tottenham's opener against Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime, live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Live on

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he will not risk any of the players if they are not ready and admitted the club face a "massive challenge" on player fitness before the trip to St James' Park.

Tottenham have yet to sign any players this summer and Sky Sports News reported last week the club will consider any potential offers for three of the returning players, Alderweireld, Rose and Dembele before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Alderweireld, whose contract expires next summer, has attracted interest from Manchester United, according to Sky sources.

0:58 Tottenham's last pre-season game ended in a 4-1 defeat to Girona Tottenham's last pre-season game ended in a 4-1 defeat to Girona

Tottenham suffered a 4-1 defeat against Girona in their final pre-season game on Saturday but they beat Roma and AC Milan in the International Champions Cup and only lost to Barcelona on penalties.

Spurs will be looking to improve on their third-place finish last season but they have a tricky start to the new campaign with three away trips and one 'home' match against Fulham at Wembley before playing the first game at their new stadium against Liverpool on September 15.