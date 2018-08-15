Tottenham agree to loan Georges-Kevin N'Koudou to Mainz

Tottenham have agreed to let Georges-Kevin N'Koudou join German club Mainz on loan, according to Sky sources.

It is understood an option for the Bundesliga side to buy N'Koudou on a permanent deal is also under discussion as talks continue between the clubs.

The 23-year-old French winger is still thought to be considering his options, however, with 16 days left of the transfer window in a number of major European leagues.

N'Koudou has struggled for first-team games since joining Spurs for £11m from Marseille in 2016, spending the second half of last season on loan at Burnley.

He made just eight Premier League appearances for the Clarets, however, and has been among several players on the transfer market at Tottenham this summer.

N'Koudou formed a formidable attacking relationship with Michy Batshuayi at Marseille.

N'Koudou has made 23 appearances in total for Tottenham, including five in the Champions League - scoring in their home win over APOEL Nicosia in last season's group phase.

