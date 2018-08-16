Mauricio Pochettino anticipating players leaving Tottenham before European deadline

Mauricio Pochettino is anticipating players leaving Tottenham before the European transfer deadline and insists he is happy to let anyone go that is not committed to his plans.

Despite not signing a single player before the domestic deadline last week, the futures of a number of players remain uncertain ahead of August 31 including Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Vincent Janssen.

Sky sources reported on Wednesday that N'Koudou is the subject of a loan offer from Mainz in Germany, while reports suggest Paris Saint-Germain want Rose and Bayern Munich want Alderweireld.

Danny Rose is reportedly a target for Paris Saint-Germain

And Pochettino has promised any unhappy players that he will help try to "fix" them a move to another club because he must have every squad member focused on the season at hand.

Ahead of their first 'home' clash of the season against Fulham at Wembley he said: "Maybe, yes, we are going to see if some players believe that they can achieve their goals in another club. Maybe they are going to move. Different individual things can happen in the next few weeks.

"If some player is not happy because he needs to play or believes he can play more at another team, or needs to change the environment, or needs a new challenge or motivation, I told them that I am open to find the solution.

Toby Alderweireld's contract situation has reportedly attracted the likes of Bayern Munich

"I want people who feel happy to be involved here every day, happy to be in the place that the manager, who is the boss, puts you, and I think that is the only way to success.

"If we are 25 players, 40 or 50 staff, fans, board altogether, working for the same objective, which is to win games. That is why I am so open to fix problems. I don't want anyone upset or unhappy, or with negative feelings here.

"It is so clear the rules. It is so clear my message. I promise I am going to fix it if someone is not happy to be here for the next five months until the transfer window opens again. All people here need to feel they can be part of the team, and help the team any time the manager commands."

Mauricio Pochettino wants to give youngsters such as Luke Amos a chance at the first team

While Pochettino confirmed N'Koudou may get the chance to play more games and develop himself somewhere else, he also perceives the lack of new additions has boosted the confidence of his current group.

Pochettino said "this is the year I've felt most excited" and wants to give the youngsters that impressed in the pre-season International Champions Cup win, such as Luke Amos, the chance to break into the first team.

He said: "I'm so happy with our young players who won the ICC tournament. Of course, I laugh a little bit but we played with 17 or 18-year-old midfielders.

"Why not show them trust and that there's a possibility of getting to the first team, maybe not for now, but in a few months or to prepare them for next season?"