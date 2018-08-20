Tottenham to play Champions League opener at Wembley

Tottenham's new stadium is yet to be completed

Tottenham have agreed with UEFA to play their first Champions League match at Wembley.

Spurs had already revealed they were due to play at the ground until at least October 6 when they take on Cardiff at home in the Premier League.

The Champions League group match is scheduled to take place on either the week commencing September 17 or October 1 at home.

2:24 Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino apologises to fans for stadium delay Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino apologises to fans for stadium delay

A club statement read: "We have agreed with UEFA that the first home matchday of this season's Champions League group stage, scheduled on either matchday one [week commencing September 17] or matchday two [week commencing October 1], will be staged at Wembley Stadium.

"Both matchdays are due to take place between our two Premier League home fixtures against Liverpool [Saturday 15 September] and Cardiff City [Saturday, October 6], which we confirmed last week had been switched to Wembley.

"As a further update, should we be drawn at home in round three of the Carabao Cup [week commencing September 24], then we can apply for special dispensation from the EFL board to reverse the fixture or play at a neutral venue as both our new stadium and Wembley are unavailable during this week."

0:45 Kane gets August curse 'off his back' as Tottenham win 3-1 over Fulham Kane gets August curse 'off his back' as Tottenham win 3-1 over Fulham

Spurs played at the national football stadium last weekend where they beat Fulham 3-1.