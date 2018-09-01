Tottenham's Heung-min Son wins gold and avoids military service

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son has avoided the prospect of carrying out military service after captaining South Korea to the gold medal at the Asian Games.

Son and his team-mates needed Asian Games gold to be granted exemptions from carrying out military service - and there were scenes of jubilation in Cibinong after a South Korea win against Japan.

Victory hung in the balance for Son's side for the majority of Saturday's final as Japan held South Korea to a 0-0 scoreline after 90 minutes.

But Son stepped up in the first period of extra-time with contributions to both of his country's goals, ensuring a memorable win for South Korea, and allowing Tottenham fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

He danced into the Japan penalty area early in the first period of extra-time but as the Tottenham forward prepared to pull the trigger, Verona forward Seung-Woo Lee swept in to rifle the ball into the top left corner of the Japan net.

South Korea put one hand on the trophy before the first period of extra-time had elapsed after Son won a free-kick on the left side of Japan's box. He floated the free-kick to the far post where on loan Hamburg striker Hwang Hee-Chan rose highest to double South Korea's lead.

Son scored netted 18 times for Spurs last season

Japan pulled a goal back through youngster Ayase Ueda's header five minutes from the end of extra-time but were unable to send the match to penalties.

Defeat for South Korea would have seen Son - who turned 26 last month - forced to undertake compulsory military service in his homeland where men are required to complete 21 months of national service by the age of 28.

Son, who featured in Tottenham's 2-1 opening day win against Newcastle, committed his future to Spurs before the this summer's World Cup in Russia, penning a five-year deal to remain in north London.