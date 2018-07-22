Steve Bruce unsure of Aston Villa future as he waits to meet new investors

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is waiting to find out what new investment means for him

Steve Bruce admits he has no idea what the future holds for him at Aston Villa in the wake of new investment in the club.

Villa were subject of a takeover earlier this week, with Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and American businessman Wes Edens ploughing "significant investment" into the ailing Sky Bet Championship club.

That has led to questions about Bruce's future as manager, with reports also emerging that Thierry Henry could make his first venture into club management at Villa Park.

Speaking after the club's 4-0 pre-season friendly win over Burton on Saturday, Bruce said: "I don't think it's important about me. I made myself clear two weeks ago when I said, 'Look, whatever the state the club is in I think it needs me'.

"The new owners might want to have their own man in. All the indications are that that's not the case but until I get in front of them we won't know.

"I don't think it's important now to talk about myself. The good thing is that we can move forward. I hope they give me the opportunity, I really do, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's not going to be that way because we've seen it many times.

"The new broom always sweeps clean but I hope I'm given the opportunity. I'm waiting for clearance [on a meeting]. It could be Tuesday. The quicker, the better. It's a great thing for the club and it's important the club can move forward."

Belgium assistant manager Thierry Henry has been linked with Villa

Henry has just left his role as a pundit with Sky Sports Football, with a view to making the move into management, having been part of Roberto Martinez's Belgium coaching staff at the World Cup.

And Bruce said he was somewhat surprised to see the Frenchman being linked to the role he currently occupies.

"I blurted my coffee out this morning when I read about it, my phone was going crazy. It's not really about me, I'm delighted for the club itself. We'll know more in the week," he added.