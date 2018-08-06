Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe joins Aston Villa on loan

Axel Tuanzebe will spend the 2018/19 season on loan at Aston Villa

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

Tuanzebe spent the second part of last season at Villa Park and made five appearances for Steve Bruce's side before his loan spell was cut short by injury.

The centre-back also made three appearances for United's first-team last season.

He started their 2-0 win against Swansea in the League Cup fourth round and played the full 90 minutes.

Aston Villa begin their Championship season against Hull on Monday night live on Sky Sports.

Tuanzebe won't be available for that game but could feature against Wigan on Saturday.

The England U21 player was part of Man United's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

He also came on as a 79th-minute substitute in United's final pre-season game - their 1-0 defeat at Bayern Munich on Sunday.

