Aston Villa in talks with Jack Grealish over new deal, says Steve Bruce

Jack Grealish's move to Tottenham was blocked by Villa's owners

Jack Grealish will be offered a new contract at Aston Villa after missing out on a move to Tottenham, manager Steve Bruce has confirmed.

Spurs bid £25m for Grealish in the final days of the transfer window, but were told by Villa's new owner Nassef Sawiris that Grealish was not for sale.

The player was understood to be "disillusioned" by the decision after being promised he could leave.

Villa hope to have a new contract agreed before the end of the month, Bruce said on Friday.

"Jack has been fantastic. We hope to reward him, we're in talks with him now," Bruce said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Ipswich. "I hope that it can progress, it will progress."

Bruce had admitted Grealish, 22, was likely to be sold to ease financial worries at Villa before the club's new owners arrived in July with fresh investment.

We keep hearing that footballers don't want to play, Jack's knocking on my office at ten past nine demanding that he plays. Steve Bruce

Sawiris and Wes Edens bought a 55 per cent stake to stave off the threat of administration after Villa lost the Championship play-off final 1-0 to Fulham in May.

Speaking to talkSPORT on Friday, Bruce said: "If Tottenham had done their work early he would be a Spurs player now."

Bruce added in his press conference: "I think it's important people hear that. We keep hearing that footballers don't want to play, Jack's knocking on my office at ten past nine demanding that he plays.

"Typical Jack. All the stories you hear about him, one thing I can tell you is that he wants to play."

It is understood Grealish was desperate to play for Mauricio Pochettino and test himself at the highest level for a top-four Premier League club, and in the Champions League.

He still has two years remaining on his current contract at Villa, but will be offered a deal which the club feel reflects his importance to the side.

"Obviously it's difficult at the moment because we haven't got a CEO to do those discussions," said Bruce.

"But the owner - and I think we've learned from the owner very quickly what he says goes - he said by the end of the month we hope we can get an agreement with Jack and keep him here."