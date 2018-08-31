Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick joins Hull on loan

Hull beat off competition from QPR to sign Elphick on loan from Aston Villa

Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick has joined Hull City on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old centre-back had been the subject of interest from QPR, but chose the KCOM Stadium as his destination for this campaign.

Elphick joined Villa from Bournemouth in 2016, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Reading.

"I'm excited about a new challenge and to be working for Nigel Adkins and with this group of players," Elphick said.

3:45 Hull 0-4 Derby Hull 0-4 Derby

"The head coach is looking to create a hard-working culture here but there is also some real talent within the squad and I'm looking forward to being a part of this group."

Elphick won the Sky Bet Championship as Bournemouth captain in 2015 but has made just 31 appearances since moving to Villa Park.

The Brighton academy product captained Villa in the club's Carabao Cup defeat to Burton on Tuesday, but now looks set to move to their Sky Bet Championship rivals.

His only Championship appearance of the season came in Villa's 3-1 opening-day win over Hull, in which he scored.