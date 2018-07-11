Rafa Benitez wants everyone at Newcastle 'pushing in right direction'

Rafael Benitez is committed to Newcastle United for the long-term future, if he's backed by owner Mike Ashley

Rafa Benitez is keen to stay at Newcastle for "five or 10 years" provided the club's ownership supports him in improving the squad.

Benitez took over in 2016 and could not stop the side from being relegated to the Championship, but then returned them to the Premier League the following year before securing a 10th-place finish last season.

The 58-year-old is in discussions with owner Mike Ashley over a contract extension, but Benitez has voiced concerns regarding the club's operations off the pitch.

"I'd like to stay here for five years or 10 years if it's possible because I can see the potential, the fans and the city. Everybody (needs to be) pushing in the right direction," Benitez was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.

"But we have to do things like I imagine has to be done in a football club."

Newcastle's recruitment policy has often been the main point of friction between Benitez and Ashley.

The Magpies have already brought in South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng from Swansea this summer

The club have acquired three players in the current window - Ki Sung-Yueng and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka permanently and Kenedy on loan.

Benitez, though, is keen for further recruitment despite being hindered by a steep rise in transfer fees.

"It is difficult because the prices have gone very high for everyone. Some people say: 'Oh the deadline is the problem'. It's not," Benitez added.

"If you are ready and you do what you have to do there is plenty of time. It's just to be sure when you go for a player you make sure you sign him.

"You don't want to waste too much time so you know more or less then you go (for it) and that's it."