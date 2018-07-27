Yoshinori Muto waits after agreeing Newcastle deal

Yoshinori Muto played once for Japan at this summer's World Cup

Yoshinori Muto has agreed terms with Newcastle from Mainz, although the Japan striker will have to wait for next week's hearing over his paperwork to finalise the move.

Newcastle confirmed on Friday night that the deal is now subject to approval, with the 26-year-old Japan forward needing a work permit.

Muto travelled to Newcastle from Tokyo on Thursday and completed his medical on Friday. Sky sources understand the deal is worth £9.5m.

The Football Association is set to hear his case to determine whether it considers Muto, who has not been a fixture in Japan's team recently, should be granted permission to join the Magpies.

Newcastle stated: "Newcastle United can confirm that Japan international Yoshinori Muto has been on Tyneside ahead of a proposed move to the club.

"An agreement has been formalised between the Magpies and Muto's current club, FSV Mainz 05, and the player has undergone a medical and agreed personal terms.

"The transfer is now subject to the player being issued with a Governing Body Endorsement, which will be determined at a hearing to take place later next week."

Muto played for Japan at this summer's World Cup, with his sole appearance in Russia coming during the 1-0 defeat to Poland in Group H.

He has scored 20 Bundesliga goals in 66 appearances since joining Mainz from FC Tokyo in 2015.