Newcastle close to Salomon Rondon loan deal with Dwight Gayle going to West Brom
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 04/08/18 5:55pm
Newcastle and West Brom are close to sealing a loan deal swap for strikers Salomon Rondon and Dwight Gayle, Sky Sports News understands.
Both sides have come to a verbal agreement on the deal, which will see the players spend the 2018/19 season on loan before returning to their parent clubs next summer.
It is understood Newcastle will pay a £2m loan fee for the services of Venezuela international Rondon.
The move would see Gayle play his football once again in the Sky Bet Championship, where he was prolific for the Magpies during the 2016/17 campaign, scoring 23 goals in 34 games as they were promoted back to the top flight.
Rondon will add firepower to Rafael Benitez's side and is set to join fellow newcomer Yoshinori Muto, who completed his move to St James' Park on Thursday.
