'Riyad Mahrez could be world star at Man City under Pep Guardiola'

Riyad Mahrez could become a "world star" at Manchester City under the guidance of Pep Guardiola after joining from Leicester in a club-record £60m move, says Darius Vassell.

Mahrez completed his move to the Etihad on Tuesday and Vassell - who scored 22 goals in 124 appearances during his four-year spell with City - believes Guardiola will get the very best out of the Algeria international.

"I think he will rise to the occasion, that's what great players do," Vassell told Sky Sports News.

"Pep Guardiola will look at him as a player and will want to improve him and probably make him the world star he deserves to be.

"It might take time for him to bed in and he might not get as much match play as he would want given the talent that Manchester City have in their squad.

"But when he does get his foot on the ground and running, we are going to get beautiful football once again from Manchester City."

While Mahrez will add even more quality to the Premier League champions' squad, Vassell says it is unclear exactly where he could start for Guardiola.

"Where does he fit into the Manchester City team? I'm not sure yet but Raheem Sterling is going to want to know, Leroy Sane also," he added.

"I think his preferred position is coming off the right onto his left foot. It just gives City an extra dimension and is a great signing.

"He did his best at Leicester but it is about time we saw him at a top team."

