WATCH: Riyad Mahrez meets Manchester City fans

Riyad Mahrez says he is happy to have completed his move to Manchester City and is ready to battle for his place in the side after joining from Leicester City in a club-record £60m transfer on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola finally managed to land Mahrez after four failed bids and the Algeria international will now look to secure a regular starting berth in the defending Premier League champions' star-studded side.

"It has taken a very long time but I am very happy to be here and I am enjoying the moment now," he told Sky Sports News.

"When you arrive at a club there are big names and competition [for places] but I like this. I am here to improve and for us to improve each other in the squad."

