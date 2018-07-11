Riyad Mahrez thanks Leicester City for wonderful memories

Riyad Mahrez joined Manchester City from Leicester on Wednesday

Riyad Mahrez has spoken of the "amazing memories" he will take from his time at Leicester in the wake of his £60m move to Manchester City.

The 27-year-old completed his club-record transfer to the Etihad on Tuesday but he was keen to pay tribute to his former club and their supporters.

"To all Leicester fans, we have made some amazing memories and history together," Algeria international Mahrez said on his Twitter account.

We have made some amazing memories and history together. Winning the premiership against all odds was just something else and none of this would have been possible without your extraordinary support for me and the team. I want to thank all of you — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) July 11, 2018

"Winning the Premiership [in 2015-16] against all odds was just something else and none of this would have been possible without your extraordinary support for me and the team.

"I want to thank all of you for welcoming me to the club right from the start and continuing to give me the belief and encouragement to achieve what we have together.

"I would also like to thank my teammates, staff and everyone at the club who have become a big part of my life in the last few years."

Mahrez was wanted by Man City boss Pep Guardiola in January but Leicester rejected their £50m offer plus winger Patrick Roberts, who was valued at £15m.

"Now it's time for me to move on and try to build on what I have developed here, but I will always remember my time at the club with great joy and pride," Mahrez added.

"Thank you, Thank you, Thank you."

Mahrez - who missed two Leicester games after his proposed January transfer collapsed - was given extra time off by the Foxes after playing in Algeria's international games in June.

He had been set to return to pre-season training before confirmation the protracted transfer had finally been concluded.

