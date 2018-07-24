Manchester City's Phil Foden backs club over country decision

0:28 Foden says the chance to go on Manchester City's pre-season tour was too good to miss Foden says the chance to go on Manchester City's pre-season tour was too good to miss

Phil Foden says the opportunity to travel to the United States on Manchester City's pre-season tour was too good to miss.

The 18-year-old could have gone away with the England U19s for the European Championship but felt it was more important to remain with City and showcase his talents.

"When you get a chance in the first team you need to take it," said Foden, who started City's opening pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.

"I think it was right for me to stay here and try to develop more and become a better player."

It is 12 months since Foden shone on his first senior appearance for City against Manchester United in a Houston friendly.

Phil Foden started Manchester City's pre-season loss to Borussia Dortmund last weekend

He made 10 appearances for City's first team last season and hopes he can better that in the coming campaign, but appreciates the competition for places has intensified following Riyad Mahrez's arrival from Leicester.

"It's going to be quite difficult," he said. "I just need to try and show the manager what I can do in training, work hard and see where that takes me."

Foden had been linked with a loan move but says Pep Guardiola wants him to stay and fight for a starting place.

"It gives me a lot of confidence that the manager wants to keep me," he said.

"What advice has Pep given me? He's always talking to me and letting me know where I need to improve. I just listen to him and see what he can help me with and make me a better player."