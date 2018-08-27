Man City unlikely to punish Sergio Aguero for shisha video
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 27/08/18 12:29pm
Manchester City are unlikely to take action against striker Sergio Aguero after a video of him smoking shisha was published by a national newspaper.
Sky Sports News understands the club are aware of the footage, which was posted on Instagram by a friend of Aguero's.
It shows the Argentina striker inhaling from a tube and blowing smoke out into the camera lens.
Lo que no llegamos a mostrar en @losangeles_ok LOLA MANGIN, la nueva novia del KUN. Ya se muestran en las redes #LAM pic.twitter.com/BU9w9mzAFM— ANGEL (@AngeldebritoOk) August 22, 2018
The 30-year-old failed to find the net against Wolves at the weekend after his hat-trick in Manchester City's 6-1 win against Huddersfield.
It's understood City are unconcerned by the video and are unlikely to discipline Aguero.