Manchester City News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Man City unlikely to punish Sergio Aguero for shisha video

Last Updated: 27/08/18 12:29pm

Man City are said to be unconcerned by a video on social media showing Sergio Aguero smoking shisha
Man City are said to be unconcerned by a video on social media showing Sergio Aguero smoking shisha

Manchester City are unlikely to take action against striker Sergio Aguero after a video of him smoking shisha was published by a national newspaper.

Sky Sports News understands the club are aware of the footage, which was posted on Instagram by a friend of Aguero's.

It shows the Argentina striker inhaling from a tube and blowing smoke out into the camera lens.

The 30-year-old failed to find the net against Wolves at the weekend after his hat-trick in Manchester City's 6-1 win against Huddersfield.

It's understood City are unconcerned by the video and are unlikely to discipline Aguero.

Sky Sports Six-a-Side

Pick your team for Man Utd v Tottenham to win the guaranteed £1k jackpot.

Sky Sports Six-a-Side

Pick your team for Man Utd v Tottenham to win the guaranteed £1k jackpot.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK