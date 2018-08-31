Hernan Crespo tips Manchester City for Champions League glory

0:27 Hernan Crespo has tipped Manchester City to win the Champions League this season Hernan Crespo has tipped Manchester City to win the Champions League this season

Hernan Crespo believes English teams are currently the best in the world and has tipped Manchester City to win the Champions League this season.

The former Argentina striker, who scored 20 goals in 49 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, believes the division's teams have overtaken their European rivals.

The Champions League has been dominated by Spanish teams in recent times, with Real Madrid and Barcelona sharing the last five titles between them, but Crespo believes that could soon change.

"I think the English teams are the best now in the world in terms of quality," said Crespo following the competition's group-stage draw.

"I think Manchester City, for me, is the favourite to win the Champions League.

"But you never know, in Champions League, you never know."

The last Premier League side to win Europe's biggest prize was Chelsea in 2012, but Liverpool became the first English side to reach the final since then last season.

Manchester City were drawn with Lyon, Shakhtar Donetsk and 1899 Hoffenheim, but Crespo issued a warning to Guardiola's side.

"If you wake up in the wrong way, then you are out of the Champions League," Crespo said.

"You must be focused every single game."