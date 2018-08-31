Man City's Douglas Luiz joins Girona for second loan spell

Douglas Luiz will spend a second season on loan with Girona

Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz will spend a second season on loan with La Liga side Girona.

City were unable to get a work permit for the 20-year-old, who joined the club from Vasco da Gama in Brazil last summer.

Luiz had been linked with a host of clubs across Europe, including Celtic.

But he will instead join team-mates Patrick Roberts and Aleix Garcia at Girona, one of City's network of sister clubs.

City boss Pep Guardiola had hoped to make Luiz part of his first-team squad at the Etihad Stadium but that was quashed for a second year by the Home Office.

After the permit was rejected, Guardiola said: "One guy who doesn't see the player or any training sessions every day has to judge if Douglas has the ability and quality to play.

"I accept the rules but I don't understand because anybody in the world can work wherever he wants.

"I would have preferred it if it wasn't announced yesterday. If they decide the rules are the rules, let me know 15 days ago and maybe we can decide what we can do.

"He has shown many good things in training sessions and the reason why we spent a lot of money to buy him [£10.7m] is because he is a player with a huge capacity to play for us."