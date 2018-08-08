Jordan Hugill joins Middlesbrough on loan from West Ham

Jordan Hugill has joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan

Jordan Hugill has joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan from West Ham.

Hugill, 26, signed for West Ham in the January window in a £9.5m deal from Preston North End, but has only made three appearances, failing to score a goal.

The Middlesbrough-born forward returns to his hometown on a season-long loan deal and will take part in training for the first time on Thursday, ahead of Saturday's game against Birmingham City.

"It's been a long time coming and I'm excited to get started," said Hugill. "It's big move coming to my hometown club, and hopefully I'll do myself justice.

"It's something I've grown up wanting to do is play for Middlesbrough. I'd break my back to be here, now I want to show people what I can do."

Middlesbrough remain in discussions with Everton winger Yannick Bolasie as they attempt to persuade him to move to the Championship.

The Teeside club have completed the sale of winger Adama Traore to Wolves on a five-year contract.

Sky Sports News understands the Premier League club triggered Traore's £18m release clause after an initial bid of £12m was turned down by Boro.

Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month. Cancel any time.