Sam McQueen joins Middlesbrough on loan from Southampton

Sam McQueen is joining Middlesbrough for the season

Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Sam McQueen on a season-long loan from Southampton.

The 23-year-old, who is primarily a left-sided midfielder but also capable of playing further back, completed the move on Thursday and will be a Boro player until the end of the campaign.

McQueen has made 20 appearances in the Premier League for Saints and his first start for the club came at the San Siro against Inter Milan in the Europa League, while he has also spent time on loan at Southend.

He made a total of eight appearances last season but was not deemed part of Mark Hughes' plans for the current campaign, leading to his move to the Riverside.

Leeds vs M'boro Live on

McQueen, who has been capped once by England at U21 level, will wear the No 14 shirt this season.

He is the sixth arrival of the summer on Teeside, following Aden Flint, Paddy McNair, Andy Lonergan, Jordan Hugill and Mo Besic through the door.