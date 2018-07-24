Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle set for Fulham medical on Wednesday

Andre Schurrle will undergo a medical with Fulham on Wednesday

Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle is flying to London on Tuesday night ahead of a medical at Fulham on Wednesday, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands that Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has secured the signature of Schurrle ahead of a number of interested clubs, including Crystal Palace and AC Milan.

The Germany international was released from Dortmund's tour of the United States to discuss the move.

Sky Sports News have been told that the 27-year-old chose Fulham having been an admirer of the team's passing style during last season's successful Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Andre Schurrle has Premier League experience from his time at Chelsea

Schurrle has experience of playing in the Premier League, winning the title with Chelsea in 2015 after joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.

He spent a season and a half at Stamford Bridge before a return to the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg in February 2015. He moved to Dortmund the following year.

He was part of the Germany squad that won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.