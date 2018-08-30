Charlton Athletic loan Josh Cullen from West Ham on season-long deal

Josh Cullen made just two Premier League appearances off the bench for West Ham last season

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of Josh Cullen on a season-long loan deal from West Ham.

The 22-year-old midfielder becomes the fifth signing of the summer for the Sky Bet League One side.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international made two substitute appearances for West Ham in the Premier League last season after returning from a loan spell at Bolton, where he played 12 Sky Bet Championship games.

Charlton caretaker manager Lee Bowyer told the club's website: "This is one that we thought was going to be out of our reach to be honest.

"He's a very good player, good experience in this league and went to the Championship last season so we thought he was going to be out of our reach. We had to just hang in there and bide our time and thankfully he's chosen to come to us.

"I think he's a great addition to the squad. He's a very good player in and out of possession so he'll be a good addition for us. I've always said I only want players that improve us, and he improves us."

Meanwhile, Cullen admitted the prospect of working under Bowyer played a heavy influence on his decision to join.

He said: "Lee Bowyer was a central midfielder like myself so I felt that coming here would help me learn and develop myself as a player under a manager with the experience that he had with the qualities he had as a player as well. I'm really happy to be here and can't wait to get started."