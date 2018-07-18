Josh Cullen likely to feature for West Ham this season

Josh Cullen has impressed Manuel Pellegrini during pre-season

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has knocked back interest from a number of Football League clubs in highly-rated midfielder Josh Cullen, according to Sky sources.

Pellegrini has been impressed by Cullen and thinks he will be of use at the London Stadium this season.

The 22-year-old is the reigning Republic of Ireland U21 Player of the Year.

Championship sides Preston and Blackburn are among a number of clubs keen to take him on loan.

Cullen spent the last two seasons on loan at Bradford and Bolton.