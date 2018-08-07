West Ham close to agreeing deal to sign Arsenal striker Lucas Perez

Lucas Perez is close to joining West Ham

West Ham are close to agreeing a deal to sign striker Lucas Perez from Arsenal, according to Sky sources.

Perez will become Manuel Pellegrini's ninth signing since being appointed West Ham manager in May.

It will take the club's spending close to £100m as they look to improve on last year's 13th-place finish.

The striker spent last season on loan at former club Deportivo La Coruna and scored nine goals in 37 appearances for the La Liga side during 2017/18.

Perez has found first-team opportunities limited following his move to the Emirates from Deportivo in August 2016 for a fee understood to be £17.1m - scoring once in 11 Premier League matches.

Perez was used sparingly during Arsenal's pre-season tour of Singapore

It was believed Lucas could have received more first-team action under new boss Unai Emery as the former Sevilla coach tried to sign his Spanish compatriot while at Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

However, he was used sparingly on their pre-season tour of Singapore and did not travel with the squad for their final warm-up games against Chelsea and Lazio in Dublin and Sweden respectively.

