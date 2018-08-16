Manuel Pellegrini rules out West Ham move for Yaya Toure

0:49 West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has ruled out making a move for former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure. West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has ruled out making a move for former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

The 35-year-old left Manchester City at the end of last season after eight years at the club, having won the Premier League during Pellegrini's spell in charge at the Etihad Stadium.

The Chilean manager, who has already made nine signings over the summer after taking over at West Ham, distanced the club from making an offer to free agent midfielder.

West Ham were considering a contract offer for the former Ivory Coast international according to newspaper reports.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's game against Bournemouth, Pellegrini said: "Yaya is a very good player. In his position at the moment we have very good players.

"He will always be a good player in any team but right now our squad is ready."

The West Ham boss also discussed where summer arrival Jack Wilshere might best fit into the team, after he struggled to make an impact in the 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Jack Wilshere started in an attacking midfield role in West Ham's 4-0 loss to Liverpool last week

Pellegrini added: "I see Jack playing as a holding midfielder but with free movement. It's the best position that he likes to play also.

"He can give us very good build up from outside. He is a player who is always doing creative things during the game."

The Chilean confirmed West Ham will be without long-term absentees Andy Carroll, Winston Reid and Manuel Lanzini for Saturday's game at the London Stadium.

Lucas Perez completed a deadline day move from Arsenal to West Ham

While deadline day signings Lucas Perez and Carlos Sanchez are unlikely to make their debuts having only joined first-team training this week.