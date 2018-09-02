West Ham's Marko Arnautovic says Wolves loss was 'unacceptable'

Marko Arnautovic skippered West Ham in their loss to Wolves

West Ham's Marko Arnautovic branded Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Wolves as "unacceptable".

Adama Traore climbed off the bench to score in stoppage time and send the Hammers spinning to a fourth straight Premier League loss.

West Ham have only once lost their opening four league matches of a season, in 2010-11 under Avram Grant when they were relegated.

Austrian forward Arnautovic, captain in the absence of Mark Noble, knows they need to buck their ideas up.

"It is hard to talk after this type of game," said the 29-year-old. "They dominated in the first half.

"I think we came into the game in the second half, and created chances. We had better possession but, in the end, results like this cannot happen.

"That's football, but it's a very hard situation. I know what the players feel and that the club and the fans are expecting much more from us, but we need to stick together, hold together, and believe in each other.

"We need to get confidence to turn things around. Everyone believes in each other but that was unacceptable. We need to pick up as soon as possible.

"We know our squad. I know we have good players and we have quality, but we need to show this.

"On paper, it's nice to see, but on the field, it isn't happening like we want, and we need to pick it up.

"Now we've got this international break and we have to try and train as hard as possible and come back together to play the next game."