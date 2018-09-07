Watford's Javi Gracia wins Premier League Manager of the Month for August

Javi Gracia has led Watford to four wins out of four in the Premier League

Watford manager Javi Gracia has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for August.

Gracia led Watford to three wins out of three in August - against Brighton, Burnley and Crystal Palace - before a fine 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Vicarage Road on September 2.

Watford are one of only three Premier League sides to hold a 100 per cent record this season, picking up 12 points alongside Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Hornets host Manchester United after the international break, on Saturday, September 15 at 5.30pm.

The start means Watford have won each of their opening four league games of a season for just the second time in their history (also 1988/89), with this the first time they have achieved the feat in the top flight.

Since Gracia took over as Watford manager in January, no side has won more home Premier League games than the Hornets (seven, level with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham).

Watford's run of four consecutive Premier League wins at Vicarage Road is their best run in the top-flight on home soil since December 1986 (also four straight wins)