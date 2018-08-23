LISTEN: EFL Matters podcast - Ali Maxwell and George Elek join David Prutton

Don't miss EFL Matters on Sky Sports Football every Thursday

Listen to the EFL Matters podcast, as Ali Maxwell and George Elek from the Not The Top 20 Podcast join David Prutton.

The guests begin with the Sky Bet Championship as they discuss the impressive starts made by Leeds, Brentford and Middlesbrough, while they also run the rule over Stoke's difficult time so far under Gary Rowett and Steve McClaren at QPR.

Attention then turns to League One and the 100 per cent starts made by Portsmouth and Peterborough, Joey Barton's good start at Fleetwood and Accrington's impressive opening to their first-ever third tier campaign.

Finally it's League Two and Matt Taylor's start at Exeter, Cheltenham's sacking of Gary Johnson and Crewe's decision to refund their fans after their 6-0 thrashing at Colchester.

