Sky Bet Championship stats XI of August: Middlesbrough dominate Team of the Month

Middlesbrough and Leeds have made excellent starts to the season, with the pair top of the table coming into the international break and it's no real surprise to see the pair represented in the WhoScored.com Championship Team of the Month for August…

Goalkeeper: Darren Randolph - Middlesbrough (7.2)

Middlesbrough have conceded just twice this season, both of which came on the opening weekend of the season. Goalkeeper Randolph has been key in their watertight backline, with the experienced goalkeeper keeping a clean sheet in five of their six matches in August. With 17 saves to his name, the 31-year-old was good value for a WhoScored.com rating of 7.2 last month.

Right-back: Ryan Shotton - Middlesbrough (7.8)

Middlesbrough team-mate Shotton stars in the XI at right-back following an effective August for Tony Pulis' side. Shotton has played every game so far, starting at right-back or as a right wing-back and he has not disappointed. A return of 22 tackles and interceptions combined was a fine return for the 29-year-old, who gained a WhoScored.com rating of 7.8 in August.

Ryan Shotton has been in impressive form for Middlesbrough

Centre-back: Charlie Mulgrew - Blackburn (7.5)

Blackburn have impressed upon their return to the Championship, with Mulgrew key in their commendable start to the campaign. The defender scored twice in August and his proactive approach to defending saw Rovers make an unbeaten start to the campaign as he made 36 clearances to help gain a WhoScored.com rating of 7.5 last month.

Centre-back: Darragh Lenihan - Blackburn (7.5)

Mulgrew's Blackburn team-mate Lenihan features at the heart of the backline in the WhoScored.com Championship team of the month for August with a 7.5. The Republic of Ireland defender chipped in with two man-of-the-match performances for impressive rearguard outings against Millwall and Hull.

Left-back: George Friend - Middlesbrough (7.3)

Friend rounds off the defence and is the third of four Middlesbrough players to make the cut in this XI. The defender found the back of the net in the 2-2 draw with Millwall on the opening weekend of the campaign and played a key role in a Boro backline that has kept a clean sheet in each of their last five league matches. Returns of 1.3 tackles and 1.5 interceptions helped him gain a WhoScored.com rating of 7.3.

Right wing: Pablo Hernandez - Leeds (7.7)

The only Leeds representative in the August team of the month, Hernandez has been nigh-on unstoppable for Marcelo Bielsa's side. The experienced Spaniard scored three and assisted two of Leeds' 14 goals scored in August. A return of 2.8 key passes per game reinforced a statistically calculated WhoScored.com strength of 'key passes' and contributed to a rating of 7.7.

Pablo Hernandez in action for Leeds

Central midfield: Nick Powell - Wigan (7.7)

Powell enjoyed a fine start to the season with Wigan as he scored three and registered three assists for the Latics in August. Upon their return to the Championship, Powell was expected to play a central role in their quest for back-to-back promotions and he hasn't disappointed, gaining a WhoScored.com rating of 7.7 in August.

Central midfield: Shaun Williams - Millwall (7.7)

Partnering Powell in the middle of the park is Millwall's Williams. The 31-year-old scored one and assisted another for the Lions in August and his work off the ball saw him return 2.8 tackles per game last month. After four solid showings in the middle of the park, Williams was deserving of a WhoScored.com rating of 7.7.

Shaun Williams celebrates scoring for Millwall

Left wing: Martin Braithwaite - Middlesbrough (7.5)

A failed loan move to Leganes meant Braithwaite started Friday's draw with Leeds on the bench, but prior to the stalemate, the Dane has thrived for Boro. The 27-year-old scored three times last month and a return of 1.6 successful dribbles per game saw Braithwaite gain a WhoScored.com rating of 7.5. A botched switch to Spain is undoubtedly a boost for Boro.

Striker: Josh Magennis - Bolton (8.0)

Bolton have surprised a number of teams this season, with the Trotters making a strong start to the campaign. 28-year-old striker Magennis was vital in August as he netted three goals, with his strikes earning Bolton an additional five points. 13.8 aerial duels won contributed to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.0.

Striker: Neal Maupay - Brentford (8.3)

The WhoScored.com Championship player of the month with an 8.3, Maupay was in exceptional form in August, having a direct hand in eight goals (five goals, three assists) before landing himself in hot water as he picked up a three-match ban. Nevertheless, the Brentford forward was excellent and his return will only boost their chances of promotion.