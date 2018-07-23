West Brom demand £40m for Jay Rodriguez and Craig Dawson

Craig Dawson refused to fly out for West Brom's pre-season camp in Portugal

Burnley will need to increase their offers if they hope to sign Jay Rodriguez and/or Craig Dawson this summer - with West Brom demanding at least £40m for the pair, Sky Sports News understands.

The Clarets made a renewed offer in the region of £15m for striker Rodriguez last week but it was not deemed acceptable by the Baggies, who want at least £20m for each player.

There has not been any contact between the clubs since, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News reported in June that Burnley made a combined offer of £25m for the pair that was rejected immediately.

West Ham have also had a £12m offer for Dawson knocked back by the West Midlands club, according to Sky sources.

Central defender Dawson, 28, subsequently handed in an official transfer request to the club's board and refused to go on the club's training camp to Portugal along with Ben Foster.

Rodriguez did travel and has been pictured training with his team-mates on West Brom's digital media platforms.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Newcastle have spoken to West Brom over the potential signing of striker Salomon Rondon.