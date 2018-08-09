Wolves’ prospective deal for Man City's Oleksandr Zinchenko is off

A prospective deal for Wolves to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City is off, according to Sky sources.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side and Man City had agreed a £16m fee for the Ukrainian, but he is reluctant to leave the Premier League champions, having played 14 times for them last season.

Wolves had been hopeful of completing a deal for Zinchenko before the 5pm transfer deadline and it is understood they were working hard to persuade the wing-back that his future lay at Molineux.

Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates with the Premier League trophy

The club had lined up a medical for him on Thursday afternoon, but Zinchenko has not left Manchester, and it is understood he wants to stay at City and fight for his place.

City boss Pep Guardiola was willing to allow him to go, but left the final decision down to Zinchenko himself.

Zinchenko started his career at Russian Premier League side Ufa before a move to City in July 2016.

He spent the 2016/17 season on loan at PSV Eindhoven before returning to City where he won the Premier League title last term.

