Southampton forward Guido Carrillo joins CD Leganes on loan

Guido Carrillo failed to score in 10 appearances for Southampton last season

Southampton forward Guido Carrillo has joined Spanish side CD Leganes on a year-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old is reunited with former Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino, who took charge of Leganes last month.

Pellegrino brought fellow Argentine Carrillo to St Mary's from Monaco in a club-record £19m deal in January, only to be sacked two months later after a run of one win in 17 Premier League games.

Carrillo made 10 appearances for Southampton, providing two assists as they avoided relegation, finishing three points clear of the bottom three.

Carillo links up with former Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino, who took over at Leganes last month

Saints said in a statement: "Everyone at the club would like to wish Guido good luck for the season ahead."

Like Southampton, Leganes also finished fourth-bottom last season, losing 19 of their 38 games in La Liga.

They moved for Pellegrino after their previous boss Asier Garitano left the club to take over at Real Sociedad.

Pellegrino has previously managed Deportivo Alaves and Valencia in Spain's top flight.