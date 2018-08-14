Danny Ings out to prove his worth at Southampton

Danny Ings made his Southampton debut against Burnley on the opening weekend of the season

Danny Ings wants to be appreciated by Southampton fans for his performances as well as being a local boy.

The 26-year-old striker joined the Saints from Liverpool on transfer Deadline Day on a season-long loan ahead of a permanent move to St Mary's next summer.

Ings, who grew up in nearby Winchester, received a standing ovation as he came off the bench to make his debut in a 0-0 draw with Burnley on Sunday.

1:47 Mark Hughes says Southampton is the 'perfect club' for Danny Ings following his Deadline Day loan move from Liverpool Mark Hughes says Southampton is the 'perfect club' for Danny Ings following his Deadline Day loan move from Liverpool

"It does [feel special] and now I've just got to prove my worth," Ings told the Daily Echo.

"It's not just about being a local boy here, I'm here to improve and do as well as I can for the fans and for the team."

Ings joined Liverpool from Burnley in June 2015 but a combination of injuries and the form of the club's other strikers limited his chance to make an impact at Anfield.

After scoring four goals in 25 games for Liverpool, Ings is eager to finally fulfil the potential he showed at Burnley.

0:29 Southampton manager Mark Hughes believes the early closure of the transfer window has been positive for Premier League clubs Southampton manager Mark Hughes believes the early closure of the transfer window has been positive for Premier League clubs

"Considering all the stuff I went through I've never lost belief, it was just about getting fit," Ings said.

"Last season I was fit all year. The opportunities were hard to come by with the strikers at Liverpool but that's football."

2:50 Highlights: Southampton 0-0 Burnley Highlights: Southampton 0-0 Burnley

"I'm just glad I can come here and prove myself now."

He will hope to make his first start when Southampton face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.