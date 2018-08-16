Jack Butland says he is fully focused on Stoke promotion push

0:34 Jack Butland says he is fully focused on Stoke Jack Butland says he is fully focused on Stoke

Jack Butland insists he is fully focused on Stoke City's promotion charge after a move back to the Premier League failed to transpire.

The England goalkeeper was linked with a move back to the top flight following the Potters' relegation last season, but Butland says no firm offers came in and now he is more than happy to stay and do his bit for the team.

"I wasn't actively looking for [a move]," Butland told Sky Sports News. "If an opportunity presented itself and it's an opportunity to go to a top level then you take it, but they weren't quite there and I was always focused on Stoke regardless.

"If anything changed then I'd accept it and deal with it at the time, but I was prepared and ready to stay and that's what has developed, so I'm more than happy to be here.

"I believe we've got a good squad and a good chance to get back up and ultimately I want to get back to the Premier League, and the best way to do that is with Stoke City."

Butland was No 2 at the World Cup behind Jordan Pickford as England made the semi-finals in Russia, but could now face renewed competition from Joe Hart, following his switch to Burnley.

Hart has had a difficult couple of years that saw him dropped from Gareth Southgate's squad for the tournament, but he has kept two clean sheets in his first two games with the Clarets.

Hart was signed as a replacement for the injured pair of Nick Pope and Tom Heaton, two other players who are rivals of Butland for a place in the squad, and the Stoke goalkeeper admits he is glad he won't be the man to have to pick between them when they are all fit.

"I'm glad it's not my problem!" Butland joked. "It's going to be an interesting one for Sean Dyche when everyone is fit. But it shows Joe's humility [that he's moved there] and he knows he needs to play.

"He's shown great character in keeping two clean sheets in his first two games. I'm really pleased for him and buzzing to see him play in the Premier League after a tough time.

"He's a strong character and I have no doubts he'd be back there, and I hope he continues to do well."