Stoke deserved boos after defeat by Wigan, admits boss Gary Rowett

Gary Rowett understands the frustrations of Stoke fans

Stoke boss Gary Rowett felt his players deserved the boos they received at the end of a 3-0 home defeat by Wigan and bemoaned a poor start.

The Potters are winless this term following their relegation from the Premier League last season, and Rowett understands supporters’ concerns.

Following the heavy defeat, Rowett said: “I’m not going to try and justify any of that.

“We got the reaction that we absolutely deserved, I’m not going to absolve myself from that, we deserve to be booed, we deserve the stadium being half empty as we haven’t been good enough.

“I’ve got to say to them (fans) that I can completely understand their frustrations.

“I’m not sure whether you can say it was far worse than lots of games last season, it wasn’t a good game and I don’t think there have been many good performances for a long time.

“For 25 minutes we were excellent. It was fast and attacking, we had opportunities and a goal disallowed that was offside.”