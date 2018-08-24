Stoke agree loan with £7m option for Brentford's Ryan Woods

Stoke have agreed a loan deal with an option to buy Ryan Woods for £7m, Sky Sports News understands.

The midfielder, who has also been a target for Swansea this summer, will have a medical with the Potters on Friday.

Woods' future has been uncertain for a number of weeks and he has not played for the Bees in the Championship this season, though did start their EFL Cup win over Southend.

The Swans saw a £6m offer knocked back for the midfielder a week before the transfer deadline - their second attempt - with the Bees refusing to sell for less than his £7m valuation.

A loan with option or obligation to buy had been mooted with the Swans, but the Potters have since moved for the playmaker.

Woods began his career with Shrewsbury and made almost 100 appearances for them before joining Brentford in 2015.

The 24-year-old has continued to impress during 127 appearances for the Bees and was the supporters' player of the year last season.