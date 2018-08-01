Crystal Palace sign Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham on four-year deal

Cheikhou Kouyate has signed for Crystal Palace (Credit: CPFC.co.uk)

Crystal Palace have signed midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The Senegal captain made 129 Premier League appearances for the Hammers in four seasons since his move from Anderlecht in the summer of 2014.

Kouyate captained his country at the World Cup and has won 42 caps since his debut in 2012.

He told PalaceTV: "I'm so happy. It's been a long day but now everything is good and I'm very excited to start with my new team-mates.

"This is the right time to move because I needed a new challenge.

Credit: CPFC.co.uk

"I have good memories of West Ham but I need to come here and give my best because I like the Crystal Palace project.

"I spoke to the manager (Roy Hodgson) and I know he'll be a good manager. I also spoke to Pape Souare and he told me I had to come and now I'm here and I'm very happy."

He becomes the second addition to Palace's senior squad, joining goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, but Hodgson also hopes to sign another midfielder soon in Max Meyer.

Former Schalke youngster Meyer is awaiting international clearance before completing his free transfer.

In April, Meyer was banished from training for the remainder of Schalke's campaign and he ran down the remainder of his contract without playing again for the Bundesliga side.

