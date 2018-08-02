Crystal Palace sign Max Meyer on three-year deal

1:12 Premier League stage thrills Palace new boy Max Meyer Premier League stage thrills Palace new boy Max Meyer

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Germany international midfielder Max Meyer on a three-year contract.

Meyer was a free agent after leaving Bundesliga club Schalke at the end of last season, with Sky Sports News reporting on July 31 that he was in talks with Palace.

The 22-year-old becomes the Eagles' third summer arrival following Vicente Guaita's signing and Cheikhou Kouyate's switch from West Ham.

Meyer, who will wear the No 7 shirt, told the club's website: "I feel really good and I'm happy to be here. I can't wait to start training with the team and I hope I'll have a good season.

"I'm proud to be here and I hope I can make the next step in my career. I want to give my best and I think we can have a good season - maybe better than the last.

"I played at Selhurst Park last season for Schalke and the atmosphere was perfect, and I can't wait to experience the atmosphere for a Premier League game."

Meyer's relationship with Schalke turned sour in April after he criticised the conduct of sporting director Christian Heidel.

Max Meyer is Palace's third signing in the transfer window (copyright: CPFC)

Meyer, who can also play in midfield, was a first-team regular at Schalke for five seasons with the team finishing in second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last term and reaching the DFB-Pokal cup semi-final.

He progressed into the full Germany national side in 2014 and has gone on to win four caps, scoring his maiden international goal against Finland in August 2016.

Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month. Cancel any time.