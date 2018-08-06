Patrick van Aanholt flattered by Juventus link but happy at Crystal Palace

3:11 Patrick van Aanholt is flattered to have been linked with Serie A champions Juventus but is "happy" at Crystal Palace Patrick van Aanholt is flattered to have been linked with Serie A champions Juventus but is "happy" at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace defender Partick van Aanholt says rumours linking him with Juventus are a sign he is "in a good way" ahead of the Premier League season.

The 27-year-old was reportedly a target for the Serie A champions, after impressing in his first full season at Selhurst Park.

Van Aanholt, who joined from Sunderland for £9m in January 2017, has made 43 appearances in all competitions for Palace and insists he is "happy" with the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Van Aanholt scored five goals in 32 appearances for Palace last season

He told Sky Sports News: "It is always good to be linked with big clubs like Juventus. It is a sign that I am in a good way.

"I am feeling good and I want to keep doing that, but I am a Palace player and I am looking forward to the season.

"I am happy. We have got a great squad, my family lives in London, my kids go to school here.

"It is just a rumour and unless there is really people coming in then I will never worry about it."

Palace begin in the Premier League away at newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday and will arrive in high spirits after an unbeaten pre-season.

Van Aanholt says Palace's squad is looking good ahead of the new campaign

The club have also added a number of new signings, including Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham and German international Max Mayer.

"We had a couple of good games in pre-season," said Van Aanholt. "The team looks good and solid.

"We have welcomed three signings. I knew [Cheikhou] Kouyate from West Ham, Max Meyer I don't really know but I have heard he is a very good player and I am looking forward to playing with him.

"We had a great pre-season, now it is time to rock and roll."



