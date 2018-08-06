Premier League returns on Sky Sports: How to follow the first week

Football is back - and Sky Sports is once again your home of the Premier League.

As the biggest and best league in the world returns to our screens, there's loads to look forward to across our platforms during the first week of the new season.

Here's what's happening…

Friday Night Football: Manchester United v Leicester

The first live action of the season comes from Old Trafford on Friday night as Manchester United host Leicester from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

In fact, all Sky subscribers will be able to watch every kick live as the match will be simulcast on Sky One (channel 106).

Kelly Cates will be joined by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher as Jose Mourinho looks to put a difficult pre-season behind him against a Leicester side, which could feature England World Cup hero Harry Maguire.

Live in-game goals and highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app throughout the match.

Premier League Live: Newcastle v Tottenham

Sky Sports will unveil an exciting new look when Tottenham visit Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime with our coverage starting at 11.30am on Sky Sports Premier League.

Kelly Cates will be joined by Jamie Redknapp and Shola Ameobi for a game which could see the returns of several England World Cup stars including Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier and Danny Rose.

In-game goals and highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app with highlights of all of Saturday's 3pm kick-offs available from 5.15pm.

Game of the Day will follow at 8.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League, followed by Match Choice at 10.30pm.

And all of Saturday's Premier League goals will be shown on Sky Sports News after midnight each week.

Super Sunday

Join David Jones for our first Premier League double-header of the season on Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm.

First up is Liverpool v West Ham as Manuel Pellegrini takes charge of the Hammers for the first time and new signings Naby Keita, Alisson, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri could line up alongside Mo Salah for the home team.

That's followed by a huge clash at the Emirates Stadium as Unai Emery takes charge of his first league game as Arsenal manager against defending champions Manchester City.

As with all of this weekend's coverage, both games can be viewed in UHD on Sky Q and in-game goals and highlights will be available in the Sky Sports app.

Premier League Launch Show

Before the live action gets going, join David Jones, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Tuesday evening for a special look-ahead to the new season.

They'll be joined in Manchester by managers and players from Man City, West Ham, Wolves, and Brighton for an exclusive preview of the new campaign.

It all starts at 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League and can be seen on Sky 1 between 5pm and 6pm.

More Sky Sports shows

The Debate returns on Monday evening for an hour of chat around the hottest talking points. The likes of Jamie Redknapp, Danny Murphy, Ian Wright, Craig Bellamy and Emma Hayes will all have their say at 10pm each evening.

Jeff Stelling and the team will bring you scores and goal news on Soccer Saturday (midday, Sky Sports News), while Fenners, Jimmy Bullard and Lloyd Griffith kick off your Saturday will a smile on Soccer AM (10am, Sky Sports Premier League).

The nation's top football writers will discuss the back pages on The Sunday Supplement (9.30am, Sky Sports Premier League) before Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara review all the latest highlights with special guests on Goals on Sunday (11am, Sky Sports Premier League).

And if you need help picking your Fantasy Football team ahead of the new season, Laura Woods, Danny Mills and Dean Ashton will be on Sky Sports Premier League from Monday to Friday with a dedicated show this week.

Plus… a special event in London

Take your seat at Sky Sports exclusive event.

To celebrate the start of the season in August, Sky Sports will be screening the opening weekend's live football for free at Bernie Spain Gardens along London's South Bank.

Fans will be able to watch every Sky Sports live game on a super-sized outdoor screen via the comfort of our stand of sofas and surprises on the opening weekend as we invite you to take your seat at Sky Sports' pop up start of the season event beside the Thames.

