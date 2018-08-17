Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate says Aaron Wan-Bissaka can become the Premier League's best right-back

Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate believes team-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka can become the Premier League's best right-back.

The 20-year-old played a key role in Palace's opening day 2-0 win at Fulham, keeping the highly-rated Ryan Sessegnon relatively quite on his top-flight debut.

Cheikhou Kouyate joined Crystal Palace from West Ham in the summer

Kouyate is predicting big things for the defender, who had only made nine professional appearances before Saturday's win at Craven Cottage.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Kouyate said: "He is a very good player and he is young. If he continues to play this way this year he could be the best right-back in the league. He has everything, he is clever and strong. This boy makes me happy."

Palace chairman Steve Parish was equally impressed with the youngster's debut and insisted he has the best support around him to fulfil his potential at Palace.

Wan-Bissaka clears the ball away from Ryan Sessegnon

He said: "He's already in the England U20 squad, he was a right winger originally. It was only 18 months ago that he was converted into a right back and he's had only nine professional appearances anywhere. It was an outstanding performance on Saturday, we are very proud of him and pleased for him.

"Obviously he has to keep that level up and there is a long way to go. He won't let it go to his head, he will keep working hard. He has a great environment there with the players that we have got and with Roy guiding him, he could not have better experience around him."

The Eagles have also been buoyed this week by the news of Wilfried Zaha's contract extension.

Wilfried Zaha has committed his future to Crystal Palace until the summer of 2023

Kouyate claimed he had to resort to kicking the Ivory Coast international when he came up against him previously, and is now relieved to be able to call him a team-mate.

He added: "Yes, it is good news. It's better to play with him than against him. He is a good player with good technique and he scores goals. This is good for the team and we know he is going to help us go forward.

"He is one player that if you let him play he will give you big, big players. Everytime I played against him I had to kick him but now we are teammates and I am happy."