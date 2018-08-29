Alexander Sorloth pleased to secure first Crystal Palace goal

Alexander Sorloth was the matchwinner for Palace against Swansea

Alexander Sorloth admitted scoring his first goal for the club in their 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Swansea has helped boost his confidence.

The 22-year-old has made only four Premier League starts since joining from Danish club FC Midtjylland in a £9m January move after struggling to dislodge Christian Benteke from the Palace attack.

1:21 Swansea 0-1 Crystal Palace Swansea 0-1 Crystal Palace

Sorloth's strike at the Liberty Stadium secured his side's path through to the third round of the Carabao Cup and he was pleased to get off the mark for Roy Hodgson's side, seven months after making the move to Selhurst Park.

"It's nice to get the first goal out of the way as you try not to think too much about not scoring," he said.

"If it gets into your head then you are going to perform badly. So every minute I get I just try to have goalscoring opportunities.

"If you always have it in your head as a striker to score a goal then it is easy to be motivated."

Sorloth has had to bide his time, with Benteke preferred to lead the line in Palace's opening three league games, despite the Belgium international struggling for form.

After being restricted to barely 30 minutes of action in those games, Sorloth added: "It's really nice, especially for the fitness, to show everyone on the staff that I can play 90 minutes.

EFL Matters - Carabao Cup R3 Draw Live on

"Sometimes you have to be patient when you get to a new club. You have players who have been in the squad a long time and they are going to play because they know the playing style.

"I have been happy with the way I've played, and the only thing lacking was scoring some goals.

"But I've got some confidence now and I think I've shown I can do well at this level."

Don't miss the third-round draw for the Carabao Cup on Sky Sports Football, live on EFL Matters from 7pm on Thursday night!