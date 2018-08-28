Tottenham's Lucas Moura tops Sky Sports Power Rankings

Tottenham striker Lucas Moura has topped the Sky Sports Power Rankings this week.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward scored twice during a 3-0 win at Manchester United - having scored in the 3-1 win over Fulham.

Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates his first goal at Old Trafford

Watford's Jose Holebas secured runner-up spot after his cross-cum-shot found the top corner in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace - after team-mate Roberto Pereyra (No 7, up six places) had scored another stunner from range.

Watford's Roberto Pereyra is among the top perfomers

Last week's table-topper Sergio Aguero tumbled two places after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Wolves, with Aymeric Laporte (No 48, up 63 places) salvaging a 69th-minute equaliser.

Mohamed Salah (No 4, up 16 places) scored the winner during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Brighton, with 'keeper Alisson (No 9, up seven places) yet to concede and Sadio Mane (No 5, down three places) suffering his first dip this term.

Liverpool's Mo Salah is back in the Power Rankings top 10

Cardiff are yet to score in the Premier League but Neil Warnock's side have only conceded two goals and kept back-to-back clean sheets - with stopper Neil Etheridge (No 6, down one place) saving two penalties to date.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance over the past three Premier League matchdays by awarding points to players for 33 different stats.

