Sean Dyche admits Burnley players were fatigued against Manchester United

Sean Dyche admitted his players suffered from fatigued as Manchester United extended Burnley's winless start to the season to four games.

Two first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku condemned the Clarets to their third defeat in four which left them second bottom of the Premier League heading into the international break.

United had Marcus Rashford sent off with 19 minutes remaining at Turf Moor for a headbutt on defender Phil Bardsley.

But Burnley were unable to capitalise on that man advantage in the closing stages of the match, which came just three days after their Europa League exit to Olympiakos.

"Well, I think we're finding our feet a bit," the Clarets boss said. "They've had a lot of challenges these players.

"It's game 10 for us of a squad of roughly 17 at any given time. We were down to 16 on Thursday and that's a lot of football for anyone in this early part of the season.

"It's still physically a task. This two-week period now gives us a chance to rest and work, but certainly refresh ourselves for the challenge which is the Premier League."

All the talk ahead of kick-off concerned Manchester United and their manager Jose Mourinho after a shock defeat at Brighton was compounded by the heaviest home defeat of the Portuguese's managerial career against Tottenham on Monday.

1:46 Sean Dyche credited Manchester United’s performance after Jose Mourinho's men secured a 2-0 win at Turf Moor in the Premier League Sean Dyche credited Manchester United’s performance after Jose Mourinho's men secured a 2-0 win at Turf Moor in the Premier League

Burnley were unable to add to their opponents' woes, though, with Joe Hart's save from a Paul Pogba penalty preventing matters getting worse for Dyche's side after Lukaku's double.

"When some sides are hurting a little bit they often come out and performance, and I though United did today, particularly in the early phase of the game," the Burnley boss said.

"They started on the front foot playing quickly and offensively, and that can happen against everyone in the Premier League but especially the big sides.

"We had good reaction in the second half to try and get something from the game but it was very difficult, they are a very good side."

Asked for his thoughts on Rashford's red card, Dyche added: "There's a lot of drama around these things nowadays.

"Not so long ago it would have been yellow cards and everyone would have got on with it. Unfortunately the game is not like that now so you go on what the referee gives."