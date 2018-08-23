Claude Puel believes James Maddison can play for England

1:12 Puel: Maddison must continue good start Puel: Maddison must continue good start

Leicester manager Claude Puel has backed midfielder James Maddison to break into the England squad this season.

The 21-year-old midfielder has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League after joining from Sky Bet Championship side Norwich over the summer.

Maddison showed flashes of brilliance as Leicester lost to Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening weekend and confirmed his potential with a goal as the Foxes defeated Wolves 2-0 in their first home game of the season.

2:59 Leicester 2-0 Wolves Leicester 2-0 Wolves

"I think it's a good start for him but like all the players, he has to confirm his good start and play with consistency," Puel said.

"I think as a manager it will be great to see him at a high level and to play for his national team, but I think he has to keep a good focus, a good concentration in his games and if he has a good amount it will be fun for him and for his teammates."

Maddison scored 14 league goals for Norwich last season and his finishing ability will be especially vital for Leicester over their next three games, with Jamie Vardy suspended after being sent off against Wolves.

Claude Puel will return to his former club as Leicester face Southampton on Saturday

Kelechi Iheanacho and Shinji Okazaki are most likely to fill the void left by the England striker, who has been Leicester's top scorer for the past three seasons.

Leicester travel to Puel's former club Southampton on Saturday and will then likely make wholesale changes for a Carabao Cup meeting with Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, before Liverpool visit the King Power stadium the following weekend.

"We know his importance in the team but I think we have to move on," Puel said.

"It will be a good opportunity for other players to show their quality like Inheancho, perhaps Okazaki if he can come back."